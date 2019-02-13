ICC T20I Rankings: Jemimah Rodrigues moves up to 2nd spot, Smriti Mandhana 6th

cricket

Jemimah Rodrigues (right) with Smriti Mandhana

The Indian pair of Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana have made impressive gains among batters in the ICC Women's Twenty20 player rankings despite their side's 0-3 series loss to New Zealand, an ICC statement said.

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin grabbed the top spot among all-rounders in the latest update carried out yesterday. Rodrigues's 132 runs in the three-match series against New Zealand lifted her four places to second position while Smriti, who grabbed the top spot in ODIs last week, has gained four spots to reach sixth position after finishing as the leading run-getter in the series with an aggregate of 180.

