ICC Test rankings: Virat Kohli retains top spot, Babar Azam breaks into top 10

Dubai (UAE): Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained the top spot while Pakistan batsman Babar Azam breaks into the top ten in the International Cricket Council's latest released Test ranking on Monday.

Kohli is currently sitting on the top of the ranking table with 928 points followed by Steven Smith of Australia and New Zealand's Kane Williamson respectively.

Smith and Williamson too maintained their second and third spots with 911 and 864 points respectively.

Captain Kohli played a match-winning knock of 136 runs against Bangladesh in the second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After playing an unbeaten knock of 102 against Sri Lanka in the first Test, Azam breaks into the top 10 Test ranking. 25-year-old batman moved to a ninth position from the 13th spot.

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne's impressive knocks of 143 and 50 in the Perth Test against New Zealand helped him gain three spots.

Labuschagne ranks five and is the second-highest ranked Australia batsman after Steve Smith.

