ICC to appoint first woman Anti-Corruption manager

Representational picture

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to appoint its first woman Anti-Corruption manager. Interestingly, she will be from India. "The identity of the woman will be announced once her contract is signed. She will take up the assignment very soon," revealed ICC's Alex Marshall (General manager, Anti-Corruption).

The Indian woman will replace Dharamveer Singh Yadav, who resigned from the post. She will join the present set-up comprising Bir Singh Yadav (India), Arrie De Beer (South Africa), John Rhodes (Australia), Peter O'Shea and Rick Reynolds (both England).

The ICC will conduct a three-day seminar for all Anti-Corruption officials on Wednesday. "Few of them will miss the seminar, but the Asia Cup matches will not be affected. Our representatives will be present for all three remaining Asia Cup matches [two in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi]," said Marshall. Ajit Singh, the BCCI's Anti-Corruption head is also likely to attend the seminar."

