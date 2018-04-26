ICC tweets photo of Narendra Modi with Asaram, apologises later

The ICC went into damage control after its Twitter account wrote: "Narayan, Narayan" (Oh Lord, Oh Lord) alongside a video of Modi standing with Asaram



A screenshot of the video posted on ICC's official Twitter handle shows India PM Narendra Modi sharing stage with Asaram

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has apologised for leaving a sarcastic remark on a social media video post showing PM Narendra Modi sharing stage with a self-styled spiritual guru Asaram, who was convicted of raping a teenage girl yesterday. The ICC went into damage control after its Twitter account wrote: "Narayan, Narayan" (Oh Lord, Oh Lord) alongside a video of Modi standing with Asaram.

Yesterday, Asaram was handed life imprisonment for raping a teenage devotee in 2013. The ICC post was quickly deleted and a hasty mea culpa issued on its official Twitter handle: "ICC is dismayed at a non-cricket related tweet appearing on its Twitter feed earlier today. We would like to extend our sincere apologies to anyone who was offended during the short space of time it was up. We have launched an investigation into how this happened."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates