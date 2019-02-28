ICC warns against fake lottery scam for World Cup tickets

cricket

Any approach via email in the UK should be reported to Action Fraud while outside of the UK should be reported to ICC Enquiry

Representational picture

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC), a global governing body of cricket, warned fans against scams claiming to be associated with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, starting May 30 in England.

Previous major sporting events have also been targeted in this way. Illegal scammers contact people, usually through email, claiming that they have won a cash prize via a lottery or competition, requiring the person to share a range of personal information, including their name, age, bank account and passport details. The victim is often asked to pay a fee to obtain the prize money.

ICC stressed there is no such competition, lottery or promotion associated with it or the ICC Menâ¿¿s Cricket World Cup 2019. Any approach via email in the UK should be reported to Action Fraud while outside of the UK should be reported to ICC Enquiry.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever