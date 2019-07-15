ICC-Wimbledon Twitter banter during finals is unmissable
Sports fans across the world had a field day on Sunday as the finals of both the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon went down to the wire.
Fans were glued to the edge of their seats, waiting to find out the results of the nail-biting matches.
As sports lovers were eagerly waiting to find out the new champions, ICC and Wimbledon made complete use of the opportunity to find out how things are going for one another.
"Hello @ICC - how are you coping your end? #Wimbledon #CWC19Final," read a tweet posted on Wimbledon's official handle.
Hello @ICC - how are you coping your end?#Wimbledon #CWC19Final— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019
ICC replied by saying, "Things are a bit hectic here right now, we'll get back to you"
Things are a bit hectic here right now, we'll get back to you ðÂÂÂ #CWC19 | #Wimbledon | #CWC1FINAL— ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019
Twitter users were enjoying the banter between the two Twitter handles and started commenting under the post:
Hey Wimbledon guys. Learn something from these ICC blokes. There wasn't any need for the breaker in the 5th set. You could have declared the winner on the basis of number of aces hit at 12 all. Bizarre. Shame.— Ashwin Bagri (@AshwinBagri2) July 14, 2019
Tiebreakers in Wimbledon and super over in WC on same day..I'll never forget the day— Manish Belani (@belanish11) July 14, 2019
Absolutely!— Kiran (@Kiranvk98) July 14, 2019
A sports fan would definitely tell his kids that he watched these two games live on tv or in the ground it doesn't matter!
What a day
Absolutely.. imagine being in 2050 and remembering thisðÂÂÂ— Manish Belani (@belanish11) July 14, 2019
Sure this day will be written in history books!!!— Pranesh Kumar (@iamdr_pk) July 14, 2019
And in our minds!
you two sort such things out in the scheduling phase... don't do this to your watchers again!— Ankit Kawadiya (@ankitkawadiya) July 14, 2019
@F1 be like pic.twitter.com/2k6fxIdy07— Monica (@monicas004) July 15, 2019
July 15, 2019
With inputs from ANI
