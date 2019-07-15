Search

ICC-Wimbledon Twitter banter during finals is unmissable

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 15:10 IST | mid-day online desk

As sports lovers were eagerly waiting to find out the new champions, ICC and Wimbledon made complete use of the opportunity to find out how things are going for one another.

Wimbledon Twitter account

Sports fans across the world had a field day on Sunday as the finals of both the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon went down to the wire.

Fans were glued to the edge of their seats, waiting to find out the results of the nail-biting matches.

"Hello @ICC - how are you coping your end? #Wimbledon #CWC19Final," read a tweet posted on Wimbledon's official handle.

ICC replied by saying, "Things are a bit hectic here right now, we'll get back to you"

Twitter users were enjoying the banter between the two Twitter handles and started commenting under the post:

With inputs from ANI

