ICC-Wimbledon Twitter banter during finals is unmissable

cricket-world-cup

As sports lovers were eagerly waiting to find out the new champions, ICC and Wimbledon made complete use of the opportunity to find out how things are going for one another.

Wimbledon Twitter account

Sports fans across the world had a field day on Sunday as the finals of both the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon went down to the wire.

<a href="https://poll.fm/10363872">Do you think England being declared World Cup winners on basis of hitting more boundaries is justified?</a>

Fans were glued to the edge of their seats, waiting to find out the results of the nail-biting matches.

As sports lovers were eagerly waiting to find out the new champions, ICC and Wimbledon made complete use of the opportunity to find out how things are going for one another.

"Hello @ICC - how are you coping your end? #Wimbledon #CWC19Final," read a tweet posted on Wimbledon's official handle.

ICC replied by saying, "Things are a bit hectic here right now, we'll get back to you"

Things are a bit hectic here right now, we'll get back to you ðÂÂÂ #CWC19 | #Wimbledon | #CWC1FINAL — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019

Twitter users were enjoying the banter between the two Twitter handles and started commenting under the post:

Hey Wimbledon guys. Learn something from these ICC blokes. There wasn't any need for the breaker in the 5th set. You could have declared the winner on the basis of number of aces hit at 12 all. Bizarre. Shame. — Ashwin Bagri (@AshwinBagri2) July 14, 2019

Tiebreakers in Wimbledon and super over in WC on same day..I'll never forget the day — Manish Belani (@belanish11) July 14, 2019

Absolutely!

A sports fan would definitely tell his kids that he watched these two games live on tv or in the ground it doesn't matter!

What a day — Kiran (@Kiranvk98) July 14, 2019

Absolutely.. imagine being in 2050 and remembering thisðÂÂÂ — Manish Belani (@belanish11) July 14, 2019

Sure this day will be written in history books!!!

And in our minds! — Pranesh Kumar (@iamdr_pk) July 14, 2019

you two sort such things out in the scheduling phase... don't do this to your watchers again! — Ankit Kawadiya (@ankitkawadiya) July 14, 2019

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates