ICC World Cup 2019: An honour if a team gives you these many roles, says Imad Wasim

cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim on Sunday said the expectation from him 'to perform several roles for the team' is a matter of pride and opined that 'a player should have the capability of adjusting to new roles.'

Pakistan Cricketer Imad Wasim

"It is an honour if a team gives you these many roles. A player should have the capability to adjust to new roles. One day I have to contain, the other I have to pick wickets. I feel lucky that I have that ability because of which I can try to fit myself in many roles," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Wasim as saying.

After making a comeback against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, Wasim scored 281 runs from eight innings at an average of 93.66. Though he took five wickets in those matches, he was able to choke up the runs.

The 30-year-old said his goal is to adapt to the various requirements of the team. "My role keeps on changing with the situation of the match. I have to get wickets when I bowl with the new ball. When I am using an older ball, I have to contain too, along with taking wickets," Wasim said.

"Of course, I have some personal goals. But, I put them aside for the team goals. If I am asked to bowl the last over, I have to. If I am asked to bowl with the new ball, then I have to," he added.

Pakistan's suffered a 0-5 whitewash against Australia earlier this year. The all-rounder believes that the team is working hard on addressing the problem areas ahead of the World Cup.

"I agree that Pakistan is falling behind the other teams and I personally believe in having aggression in strategy. I want that we get wickets when we bowl and score runs when we bat. This is the centre of discussion in the ongoing camp and we will play aggressive cricket in the World Cup," Wasim said.

Pakistan takes on West Indies in their opening match of the World Cup on May 31.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates