ICC World Cup 2019: 'Stand By' for the World Cup song
After hearing her demos, Rudimental decided to work with LORYN
The ICC Cricket World Cup's official song Stand By was unveiled yesterday. It is produced through a collaboration between brand new artist LORYN and one of the UK's most successful acts, Rudimental.
Rudimental have sold over two million albums since their formation in 2011 and have a track record of discovering emerging talent - like LORYN. After hearing her demos, Rudimental decided to work with LORYN.
"It is important to acknowledge the power of music in sporting environments - from a motivational platform for players to providing a common voice for fans to celebrate together I am sure we will see the official song at the absolute heart of this tournament," said the tournament's managing director, Steve Elworthy.
Stories of the Day
- 'Signs of Virginity' to disappear from second year MBBS books
- Mumbai: Your bus stop will be announced in 3 languages, but not by conductor
- Tragedy does not recognise your religion, Bhopal insists
- BMC finds 'cockroach' dahi vada eatery in Colaba to be 'unhygienic'
- Digvijay Singh: My Sanatan dharma is for unity, theirs for division
- Real estate, vehicle sales pick up in Mumbai this Akshaya Tritiya
- Anand Dighe Pratishthan's website to be launched
- Mumbai: No shelter yet for 35 pets caged in Virar flat
- Chairman, trustees in battle over BPP's place in all-India Parsi body
- Mumbai Crime: IT employee hacks into colleague's bank details, steals Rs 3 lakh
- Mumbai: HC orders state to provide woman, boyfriend with security
- Mumbai: Show-cause notices to civic bodies over polluted rivers
- 79-year old woman from Pune lived her whole life without electricity
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
World Cup 2019: Gautam Gambhir upset over Ambati Rayudu's Omission