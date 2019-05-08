ICC World Cup 2019: 'Stand By' for the World Cup song

Updated: May 08, 2019, 13:21 IST | A Correspondent

After hearing her demos, Rudimental decided to work with LORYN

The ICC Cricket World Cup's official song Stand By was unveiled yesterday. It is produced through a collaboration between brand new artist LORYN and one of the UK's most successful acts, Rudimental.

Rudimental have sold over two million albums since their formation in 2011 and have a track record of discovering emerging talent - like LORYN. After hearing her demos, Rudimental decided to work with LORYN.

"It is important to acknowledge the power of music in sporting environments - from a motivational platform for players to providing a common voice for fans to celebrate together I am sure we will see the official song at the absolute heart of this tournament," said the tournament's managing director, Steve Elworthy.

