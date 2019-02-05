ICE arrests rapper 21 Savage, claims he is a 'UK citizen'

crime

21 Savage. Pic/AFP

Rapper 21 Savage has been taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement following a "targeted operation" in Atlanta on Sunday. According to CNN, the Grammy-nominated rapper came to the US as a teenager in 2005 from the UK but did not leave when his visa expired a year later.

He was subsequently convicted on felony charges in 2014. "The rapper initially entered the US legally in July 2005, but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his non-immigrant visa and he became unlawfully present in the US when his visa expired in July 2006," the ICE spokesman told CNN.

21 Savage, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has previously described a childhood in Atlanta during interviews. "His whole public persona is false. He actually came to the US from the UK as a teen and overstayed his visa," the official added.

The ICE spokesman said 21 Savage was in the car with "another rapper who was the target of a criminal arrest". 21 was taken into custody by law enforcement after they learned of his immigration status. ICE claims there was no misunderstanding, and that 21 Savage is a British national.

"He wasn't the target. Another rapper was. 21 got caught up while in the car. It wasn't a targeted immigration detention as initially implied in the ICE release," he added. He has been placed in deportation proceedings in federal immigration court. The recording artiste's lawyer Dina LaPolt said the team is "working diligently to get Mr Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with the authorities to clear up any misunderstandings."

