Ice Cube treatment: New and Innovative laser hair removal treatment

Here are the benefits of Ice Cube laser hair removal Treatment

Ice Cube 2.0 Cool Brush Hair Reduction Technology is based on laser hair removal treatment that is virtually painless. This is the latest cooling, permanent hair removal method that causes minimal pain with its best-in-class laser technology imported from Italy. The result is whole body hair reduction in maximum comfort and reduced recovery time.

Dr. Apoorva Shah, Pioneer of Trichology in India and Founder of RichFeel shares the benefits of Ice Cube laser hair removal Treatment

Reduced Treatment Time:

In laser treatment, there is a high-risk of skin burn due to the hair burn exposure. The latest Ice Cube 2.0 has succeeded in providing exceptional ease during the complete treatment. There is very less chance of having discomfort because of the cooling effect on the skin during the laser hair removal procedure.

Minimal recovery time needed:

Through the unique cooling properties of the Ice Cube 2.0, a person may not have to bear the slightest of discomfort during the laser treatment for hair removal, indicating less laser hair removal side-effects. It is quite safe and secure for even the extra-sensitive skin types.

Approved For All Skin Types:

Laser hair reduction treatment becomes more versatile and accommodating because the Ice Cube 2.0 effectively delivers for all skin types. This laser hair removal is practically risk-free and causes the least disruption of the skin surface.

Shows Better Results:

With Ice Cube 2.0, one need not worry about the skin-type or the skin-readiness for laser hair reduction treatment. This new technology uses extra-long pulse width giving excellent results on all skin-types as compared to other machines.

