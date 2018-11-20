Ice hockey star Mike Fisher praises 'humble' country singer wife Carrie Underwood

other-sports

"Congrats @carrieunderwood on the Oklahoma hall of fame induction! God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic and platform you've never taken for granted

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher

Former Canadian ice hockey star Mike Fisher has heaped praise on his singer wife Carrie Underwood, who was recently inducted in the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. He said though his wife Carrie, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, is one of biggest country music stars, she has never taken her fame for granted and remained humble.

"Congrats @carrieunderwood on the Oklahoma hall of fame induction! God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic and platform you've never taken for granted. You've remained humble in all the success and never craved the attention or fame one bit.

Thanks for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma even thou your one of the biggest stars! Love you lots!.....Ephesians 3:20 Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think. (sic)," Fisher wrote on Instagram. The couple have son Isaiah, three.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates