Ice slabs, fruits, glucose keep animals cool at Gujarat zoo

Vadodara: In view of the sweltering heat, animals at the civic-run zoo in Vadodara district of Gujarat are being provided ice slabs and given diets rich in fruits and glucose to keep them cool and hydrated, officials said.

As the mercury soared over 44 degree Celsius in the district, four sparrows lodged at the Sayaji Baug Zoo in Vadodara died due to heat wave in the last few days, zoo curator Pratyush Patankar told PTI on Monday.

To prevent such incidents, special summer sheds equipped with straws and nets have been put up to regulate the temperature of the animal enclosures, he said. "Ice slabs are being kept in the enclosures of bears and water sprinklers are being used to keep all animals cool," he said.

The concrete floors of the animal enclosures were being washed twice a day, Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo said. "To prevent heat-related stress and dehydration, the herbivorous animals are being served watermelon, sugarcane and papaya. The animals are also being given glucose, medicines and vitamins under the supervision of veterinarians," he said.

Despite the scorching heat, hundreds of people visit the zoo daily, he added. The zoo, located in over 100 hectares area on the banks of the Vishwamitri river, is home to around 1,095 animals and some exotic species of birds with Asiatic lions being among the main attractions.

