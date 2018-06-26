Iceland eye Last 16-spot in maiden FIFA World Cup

Iceland must beat Group D leaders Croatia in Rostov-on-Don tonight to be in with a chance of progressing to the knock-out stages in Russia

Iceland coach Hallgrimsson during training yesterday

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson has dismissed the significance of their famous victory over England at Euro 2016 as they look to book their place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Iceland must beat Group D leaders Croatia in Rostov-on-Don tonight to be in with a chance of progressing to the knock-out stages in Russia. But Hallgrimsson said: "The England game was no different from other wins as we have to fight for every win. "Of course, it was a bigger stage and that's what maybe you correlate that to the game tomorrow [Tuesday].

"But I think the England game gave us as much as beating Turkey away or Ukraine at home." Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has indicated he could rest players with qualification to the round of 16 already secured, but Hallgrimsson believes that will work against Iceland. Hallgrimsson said: "I think it's a little bit of a disadvantage for us.

"I think the players, who have played in the first two games, could be demotivated about not getting injured or not getting yellow cards. There are no rubbish players in the Croatia squad and now we have players who haven't played before who play at Inter Milan and Real Madrid, it's motivated players who want to play in the final 16, final eight and semi-final — and that's their chance."

