ICICI board meet to decide on Chanda Kochhar's fate

The crucial question over Kochhar's continuance as managing director and chief executive till the probe is over may also be addressed, they said, adding the board will take a decision on it.

Chanda Kochhar. Pic/AFP

Board members of ICICI Bank are meeting on Tuesday to decide on the appointment and the scope of the BN Srikrishna panel to look into the allegations of conflicts of interest against chief executive Chanda Kochhar, say sources.

Media reports said Sandeep Bakshi, who heads the bank's life insurance arm, may be appointed the interim chief executive and sector regulator Irdai has also been told "informally" about the move. Kochhar is on her "annual leave" right now, the bank had said earlier.

