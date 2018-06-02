ICICI: Chanda Kochhar has not been asked to go on leave

Interestingly, the company on May 30 announced that its board has decided to institute a "comprehensive enquiry" to look into an anonymous whistle blower's complaint



Chanda Kochhar. Pic/AFP

Private sector banking major ICICI Bank said that the company's MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar has not been asked to go on "leave". The lender's clarification came after a media report said that Kochhar has been asked to go on a leave.

An ICICI Bank spokesperson on Friday said, "This is with regards to a media report. The ICICI Bank board denies having asked Chanda Kochhar to go on leave." "She is on her annual leave, which was planned in advance. Further, the board denies that it has appointed any search committee to find her successor."

Interestingly, the company on May 30 announced that its board has decided to institute a "comprehensive enquiry" to look into an anonymous whistle blower's complaint alleging that Kochhar had not adhered to provisions relating to "code of conduct" of the bank.

Besides, the bank in a regulatory filing on last Wednesday said the scope of enquiry would be comprehensive and include all relevant matters arising out of and in the course of examination of the facts.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever