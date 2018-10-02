Icon honour for Pankaj Kapur at 9th Jagran Film Festival

bollywood

Tabu honours Pankaj Kapur at the Jagran Film Festival. Pic/Satej Shinde

The recently concluded Jagran Film Festival honoured veteran actor-director Pankaj Kapur with the Icon of Indian Cinema award on the closing night on Sunday. The three-time National Award winner tells mid-day, "It is nice to be appreciated and to remembered, especially from people who understand the field and the work I have done. I feel grateful for all the years spent in the industry."

After Shandaar (2015), Kapur has stayed away from Bollywood. He calls himself choosy, but adds, "I would love to do more cinema. I can't see myself doing TV in the current scenario. I have been part of the small screen during its best days and have done a variety of work. So, now, I would want to do more films."

Kapoor will next be seen in Shailender Vyas' J L 50, which features Abhay Deol, Rajesh Sharma and Piyush Mishra. He does not see himself warming up to the digital scene at the moment. "I am aware of its vast reach and there have been offers, but I guess it will take time for me to say yes to this new medium."

