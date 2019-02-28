ICPA extend full support to Govt, says consider itself as second line of defence after armed forces

national

We will support the government and the PMO in this fight against terrorism," said a letter sent to PMO.

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ ANI

New Delhi:Amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan on the border, Indian Commercial Pilots Association Central Office (ICPA) on Thursday extended complete support and co-operation in all operations to the Government of India in a fight against terrorism.

Indian Commercial Pilots Association: ICPA being a patriotic and responsible union would like to extend complete support and co-operation in all operations as the situation demands.





"ICPA being a patriotic and responsible union would like to extend complete support and co-operation in all operations as the situation demands."



Stating that it considers itself as the second line of defence after the armed forces to serve India, ICPA stated: "We, as Air Indians take pride and feel duty bound towards national interest and pledge our support to the nation and as pilots we consider ourselves as the second line of defence after the armed forces to serve our country."



"As a responsible trade union body, we will always work with the interest of the Nation close to our heart," it added. A day after India carried out aerial strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan in which a "large number" of terrorists were killed, Jammu and Kashmir saw heightened military activity on Wednesday, with Pakistani jets violating the Indian air space and dropping some bombs in Rajouri sector after which one of their fighters was shot down.



Following Pakistan's action, India said it foiled an attempt by Pakistan Air Force to carry out strikes in Jammu and Kashmir by shooting down an F-16 fighter plane while losing its own MiG-21 jet after which a pilot was missing in action. Pakistan later claimed that the Indian pilot was in its custody.

