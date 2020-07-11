ICSE board results out after much controversy, students say scores 'fair'

After much controversy and court cases over the exams pending due to the pandemic, and then the uncertainty over the newly adopted marking formula, the ICSE students heaved a sigh of relief on Friday as the board released the Std X and Std XII exam results, which the pupils say has been fair.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had decided to hold the pending papers in July, but the decision was challenged in the court by the concerned parents. The board decided the final score based on the average of the marks the students got in the attempted papers.

"Given the situation due to the pandemic, the results have been phenomenal," said Sheila Alexander, principal of Lilavatibai Podar School. Children's Academy Group of School Chairman Rohan Bhat said, "The results have come across as fair and hassle-free, especially considering the circumstances and worries among students and parents."

Jamnabai Narsee School Principal Zeenat Bhojabhoy called the students "true warriors who performed so beautifully with wonderful results in challenging times." "The board has really been fair to all."

Chief Executive and Secretary of the CICSE Gerry Arathoon, in his message to the students, said, "At this point, I would like to commend our candidates, who have shown exemplary resilience and fortitude during this crisis period, faced with the agony of a long wait for a possible delayed examination in the remaining papers, the subsequent prolonged wait for the results while simultaneously continuing their studies of the next class or preparing for the entrance examinations. Your patience and perseverance are to be admired."

The board this year has not declared any merit list. mid-day spoke to some of the high-scorers in the city, who shared their excitement over the result. For some, the uncertainty over the past few months proved to be tough. Two Std X students of Children's Academy Group of School scored 99.4 per cent -- Akshara Mistry from the Thakur Complex branch and Varun Lulla from Ashok Nagar Branch.

"There was too much anxiety initially, especially after hearing that CISCE will consider pre-board marks. But eventually, trust and patience has really paid off. I am happy with the results. This clearly shows the importance of being consistent in studies," said Akshara, who wants to become a Chartered Accountant and hopes to get admission at N M College in commerce field.



Bhavya Matta, CNMS, Vile Parle

Mahi Sachdeva from N L Dalmia School in Mira Road also scored 99.4, and is planning home-schooling for her junior college. "The situation is not great, and I have realised self-study is very important after you get initial understanding of the subject or topic. And there is much content available online to get that initial understanding. More so, my father, a teacher , is there to help me."

Shambhavi Lal, Std XII student of Lilavatibai Podar School, was elated 'to have scored 99.75. "School really worked as a great support amid uncertainty. Moreover, I trusted my internal marks as I have been consistent in studies. The result really has been fair." She plans to pursue behavioural economics.

Bhavya Matta from CNMS, Vile Parle, scored 98.5 in science stream, but she really wished to attempt her "biology paper, my strongest subject", which was pending and had to be cancelled, "But overall I am happy with the result. I panicked a little initially, but then I focused on preparing for NEET which is now scheduled in September," said Bhavya, who plans to pursue neuroscience research.

Inspiration to all, Nisha D'Souza, a visually challenged student from St. John's Universal School, has scored 95.8 percent. Nisha, who did not join any coaching institutes, made her school really proud and set an example for others. "Challenged or not, if you take efforts to understand the concept and study consistently, you would be able to score as much as I did or even more." She attempted her theory papers through her laptop and took a writer's help for mathematics and science. Her mother Samantha said Nisha wants to pursue a career in music.

In Maharashtra, 23,319 of the 23,336 registered ICSE candidates have been successful, and 3,104 of the 3,150 registered ISC candidates have been successful.

