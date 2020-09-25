ICSE board to now conduct improvement examination

After much confusion and chaos over whether the ICSE board examination would be conducted, it was finally cancelled and results were declared based on an evaluation formula decided by the authorities concerned. However, the board has now issued new guidelines for compartment examination or class improvement examination for those who are not happy with their results and would want to be evaluated again. But most parents feel that there would hardly be any students who would want to appear for it, as they were happy with the scores they got through the special evaluation process.

Some papers of the ICSE board examination were pending when the lockdown was announced. Though the board had said that they would conduct the examination, there was major opposition from parents, who also moved court and got a verdict in their favour. The board has now issued a circular with a timetable for the class improvement examination, which will be held between October 6 and 9 and results will be declared on October 17. "There will be no further provision of such an examination," states

the circular.

"Hardly any candidate will want to appear for the examination as the ICSE results have been good for all. Many students have seen a jump in scores. Now appearing for another exam will be stressful amidst the pandemic. In fact, Std XI studies have already started," said the principal of a suburban school. The principal further added that though the circular has precautionary guidelines, there is no information on the registration process. Advocate Arvind Tiwari, a parent, who had represented other parents in the court matter regarding the board examination, said, "While agreeing to cancel the examination and evaluate on the basis of a specific formula, the board had assured the court that it would provide a chance of class improvement in future. The new guidelines might be part of it."

