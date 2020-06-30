'ICSE exams cancelled, but how do they grade?' ask parents

While the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) students and their parents are a much-relieved lot after the pending board exams were cancelled, they are still confused about the methodologies for the evaluation process.

On Monday, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition filed by parents against the exam. This comes a week after the Supreme Court issued orders seeking to call off the pending ICSE exams scheduled in July.



Arvind Tiwari, petitioner against exams in July

However, Arvind Tiwari, a parent who had originally filed the petition in HC against conducting the exams in July brought up the issue of the pending methodology. A few parents said without any clarity on the methodology for the evaluation, the relief is not complete. Eventually, scores are important to compete in the admissions after the results are announced, they said.

"Exams have been cancelled but clarity on evaluation process is very important. A while ago, during the court proceedings, while offering options to the exam, the board proposed one methodology for those who did not wish to take the exams. For that, pre-board marks were being taken into consideration. But objections were raised by many with several concerns, including no uniformity in the process used by different schools," said Rupa Jadhav, one of the parents from Borivli.

Adding to this, another parent, Mahesh Jha said, "The method will decide how students are evaluated, which is very important for the competition for admissions. We would not want ICSE students to lag behind in comparison with state board students whole competing for college seats. After objections in the earlier step, it was stated that the board will present a new methodology."

