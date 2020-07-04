ICSE finalises its evaluation method for class 10 and 12 students

The Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) Council finally declared the methodology they will use in evaluating ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) students.

As per the formula, every student will be given scores based on internal assessment of each subject plus average marks of papers conducted until now where internal marks are for child's subject understanding and average marks for the overall academic performance of the student.

As explained by the Council in the circular issued on Thursday evening, "The components used to arrive at the formula to award the marks in the papers which have an internal assessment component is limited to the internal assessment marks in the papers and the performance of the candidates in the board examination in the papers that they have already appeared for so far, measured through their average marks obtained in the best three papers. While the former measures the subject proficiency of the candidates, the latter is a measure of their general academic ability," reads a circular issued by the Council.

"The marks awarded to the candidates are taken as a weighted average of above-mentioned components. To arrive at the weight, detailed analyses were performed on the data from the past board examinations from the years 2015 to 2019 as well as the year 2020 board examination. Extensive scenario analyses were done based on different papers. Most importantly, the weights were so chosen as to ensure fairness to all the candidates appearing in the Board Examination this year to the best possible extent," it reads further.

The Council's methodology has been welcomed by parents and students who were waiting anxiously for some announcement regarding the evaluation. Arvind Tiwari, one of the parents who moved the court against the board exams, said, "This is definitely a welcoming decision. The methodology is fair. Most importantly it does not include the pre-board examination marks, which the Council suggested in their earlier methodology. Not only me but several parents had objected to it as pre-board examination evaluation is not done on universally approved grounds as each school can have different ways of assessment with most of them having a strict approach so that students begin studies for final exams. The new formula declared by the Council is based on average marks and internal assessment."

ICSE syllabus shortened

The ICSE has become the first board to reduce syllabus for Class XI to XII considering the COVID-19 pandemic. “The global outbreak of the novel Coronavirus has impacted all aspects of life including the educational life in schools. To make up for the loss in instructional hours during the current session 2020-2021, the Council has worked with its subject experts to reduce the syllabus of all major subjects at ICSE and ISC levels. Syllabus reduction has been done keeping in mind the linear progression across classes while ensuring that the core concepts related to the subject are retained,” states the press release issued by the CICSE.

