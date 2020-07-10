CISCE results 2020: ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results out, check here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced the Class 10, 12 board exam results on Friday.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

Steps to check ICSE/ISC results

Visit the official results website of CISCE and click on the link ‘Results 2020’

Select the course ICSE or ISC as required

Enter you UID, Index number and Captcha

Click on show result

You can also print results for future reference

Results through SMS

For receiving the ICSE Year 2020 Examination Results through SMS, the candidate needs to type his/her Unique ID in the following way, in the 'New Message': ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID) to 09248082883.

The schools can access the results by logging into the CAREERS Portal of the Council using the Principal's login ID and password.

Steps to be followed for accessing results

After logging into the CAREERS portal click on the tile 'Examination System'

On the Menu Bar click on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE Year 2020 Examination Results or on 'ISC' for accessing the ISC Year 2020 Examination Results

From ICSE/ISC menu, click on 'Reports'

Click on 'Result Tabulation' to View/Print the School's Result Tabulation

You may also click on the 'Comparison Table' to View/Print the same

In case of any doubt, the Schools can contact the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdeskorioninc.com or call 1800-267-1760.

CISCE board has reduced 25 per cent syllabus for classes 9 to 12 from this year’s curriculum in view of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest notification issued by the ICSE Board, the decision has been taken to reduce the burden amid limited teaching via online classes.