ICSE Std X result: Mumbai girl tops with 99.6 percent

Another is ISC state topper and stands second on national merit list

Students celebrate outside CNM High School, Vile Parle. Pic/Sameer Markande

Students of ICSE and ISC made the city proud on Tuesday as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations declared Std X and Std XII results. Juhi Kajaria from Mumbai has scored the top rank in the national merit list of ICSE, while Mihika Samant topped in state and grabbed the second spot on the national merit list of ISC.

A total of 36 Std X students who scored between 99.6 per cent and 99.2 per cent made it to the toppers list, of which 14 are from city. Kajaria of Jamnabai Narsee School said, "I am really overwhelmed as I wasn't expecting this. Sharing the position of national top rank is really a great surprise." She has, however, not yet decided her future plans as she wants to take one step at a time. She said, "It is important to solve as many question papers as possible and continue to be involved in extra-curricular activities so that you are not stressed."



From Mumbai, four Std X students share the second rank and nine share the third rank. Samant of St. Gregorios High School was also surprised to see her result. "I expected a good score but national rank is the surprise element," said Mihika, a student of humanities. Other city students in ISC merit list are Nimish Wadekar and Shreya Raj of Sulochanadevi Singhania School.

Vivan Tejuja of Jamnabai Narsee School, who is suffering from pervasive developmental disorders, has scored 91.8 per cent. His mother said, "I want to send out a message to all parents that if your child has any problem do not hide it. Accept it and encourage the child. You will see results."

