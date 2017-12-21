ICSE students to design the education council's new logo

To mark 60th anniversary, the council organises a logo design competition

In a unique initiative, the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) board has invited students to design the council's new logo. The competition is part of the board's 60th year anniversary celebrations.

"The council entered the 60th year of its existence on November 3. To commemorate this historic occasion, it plans to bring out a special council logo, which will be used on its website and all documents during the diamond jubilee year," a circular issued by the board reads.



Representational Pic

The circular further states that the logo design work should be completed in school itself. "All submissions must be certified by the head of the school as the original work of the student," it reads.

Sources said students can hand-draw or use computer software to design the special logo. A panel of three experts appointed by the Council will then judge the entries.

"In the selection process, the experts will be looking for visual impact, original design and clarity of thoughts and communication by the students," said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of the Council. The winning design will be used on the council's website, as well as on all documentation. The student will also receive a cash prize.