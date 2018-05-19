I'd like to have more attention from my boyfriend

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

How can I get my boyfriend to be more attentive to my needs? He's caring and kind, but I sometimes feel ignored, especially if there are other people around. He simply stops asking me if I'm okay or if I need something and starts chatting with everyone else instead. If I point this out to him, he tells me I'm reading too much into this and that he is simply socialising.

If he is kind and caring, but speaks to other people for a while, can't you simply speak to other people, too? If it bothers you a lot, and you feel ignored, you can insist that he talks to you more, but it's not as if he ignores you when the two of you are together. Also, if he doesn't ask how you are in public, it doesn't mean he doesn't care, does it? You are both adults, so why can't you have a frank conversation about this?

My colleague has been flirting with me for months now, and I can't figure out if he's genuinely interested in me or doing this because he can't help it. I don't know if he flirts with other women in the office, because I can't ask them either. It may lead to some awkward situations, so I don't want to bring up the topic. If he likes me, and genuinely wants to go out with me, I think I may agree because he's not a bad guy. But, if he's just flirting with me, this makes me dislike him because it's as if he is leading me on in some way. I am quite confused by his behaviour, because I don't know how to react. Should I just go and ask him what he wants?

Why can't you simply ask him out instead? If he agrees, you can easily figure out what his intentions are. If he doesn't, it means he's just a flirt and you can ask him to stop. Maybe he's just unsure of how you will react.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

