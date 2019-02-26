I'd love a Formula E race in India, says Jean Todt

other-sports

Given Mahindra Racing's good show in the electric-powered championship, FIA president believes it's the perfect time for an E-prix in the sub-continent

FIA president Jean Todt, Gautam Singhania, FIA world motorsport council member, J Prithiviraj, president of FMSCI with GR Karthikeyan, the FMSCI Lifetime Achievement awardee, as his son Narain looks on, during a function held at a city hotel yesterday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Jean Todt, former Ferrari team boss and current president of the motorsport world governing body — Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) insists that rule changes in Formula One (F1) will make the upcoming season starting March 17 at Melbourne more interesting.

The new aerodynamics rules in 2019 will see cars go faster than in previous years. The French man, who has been in the FIA hot seat since 2009, admitted that it's too early to predict the success of new rules, but is convinced that the sport will be better.

Aerodynamics is the key

"It's too early to talk about the effects rule changes. The drivers and me can't predict the outcome. The bigger change has been in aerodynamics. We have brought in the change to facilitate overtaking and that will make things interesting," said Todt, 73, on the sidelines of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India's (FMSCI) Annual Awards ceremony at a city hotel yesterday.

More F1 changes are expected in 2021 as it faces constant competition from the new Formula E series, but Todt played down any threat to F1 from the electric-powered championship.

F1 no threat to Formula E

"Basically, Formula E is a different category and not a competition to F1, just like the World Racing Championship, Touring Car Championship and so on," he stressed. Todt was FIA boss when India first hosted a Grand Prix at New Delhi in 2011, and he is keen to have a race, be it Formula E or World Rally Championship in the country after the last GP in 2013.

"Formula E is developing well. Incidentally, we are happy to have one Indian team — Mahindra Racing. They are doing well and I would be happy to see a Formula E race in India. I believe Mr Anand Mahindra is keen to have a race in India," he said.

