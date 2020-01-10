'Ideologies different, no talks of tie-up with MNS,' says Devendra Fadnavis

Categorically denying any alliance between Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navniman Sena, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there was no talk of an alliance with Raj Thackeray's MNS. The BJP leader cited vast difference in ideologies. "There are no talks of alliance with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Our ideologies are very different. Till the time there are differences in ideologies, we will not come together, but is there is a change then we can consider," Fadnavis said on Thursday.

"We will consider if their stand changes in the future," he added.

Concerned over the less number of seats in Vidarbha in the assembly elections last year, Fadnavis said, "The Maharashtra BJP unit held a meet of its newly-elected MLAs to strengthen the organization. Our seats in Nagpur Palghar districts were reduced in the elections that were held last year and yet the Bharatiya Janata Party is a big party," Fadnavis said.

In the assembly elections held last year, the BJP managed to win only 29 of the 62 seats. Compared to the 2014 Assembly elections, it was down by 15 seats. "Our seats have been reduced by six places in Nagpur, but our defeat is not a big loss anywhere," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever