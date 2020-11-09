Idli worship

What comes to mind when you think of Shiv Sagar, the 40-year-old iconic fast-food joint? Idli chilli dry, Chindian cuisine, Schezwan dosa and Pav bhaji are the usual suspects that come to mind.

The times are a changing, and joining this fusion Indian fare revolution, the menu will include a list of authentic idli and dosa options. After we were done with our review, we asked Shridhar Poojary, managing director, Shiv Sagar Restaurants, SP Group about the move. "We hadn't revamped the menu in years, apart from introducing fusion Indian-Mexican and sizzler options with Indian spices. The restaurant scene in the city has evolved drastically, and keeping the millennial taste palate and well-travelled patrons in mind, we want to offer an authentic menu," he reasoned. This menu will be introduced at the new outlet today and with time, be made available across their other outlets as well.

We gave five idlis a taste test to see if they ticked all the right boxes.

Time 11 am to 11 pm

At Shop no 11, Shubh Kamna CHSL, Dahanukar Wadi, Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West.

Call 228068737

Sri Lankan curry with potato stew idli (Rs 160)

This one stood out and hit the nostalgia notes. Homestyle, and made in a light potato stew, it reminded us of a grandmother's aloo sabzi made on one of those flu-like days. The garlic, mustard and chilli tempering makes it a healthy indulgence.

Moor curry idli (Rs 155)

Many recipes on the menu, like this one, are homestyle. Seasoned in buttermilk, the traditional Kerala-style gravy is light and cooked in curd. Usually made in summer, the curd is used for its cooling properties. The idlis are large and our spoon cuts through it smoothly, and the takda of curry leaves and urad dal is homley.

Coorg idli (Rs 145)

A staple found across this hill station in Karnataka, the dish is made from broken rice and coconut, which is boiled till it becomes a pulp. This dish is typically prepared for special and auspicious occasions in Coorg. It's prepared from fresh coconut and ground spices, which in the old days, were beaten on stone. The red chilli powder, red chillies, garam masala and dried coconut makes it a fiery affair.

Madrasi curry idli (Rs 150)

A wholesome and heavy concoction in a spicy Madras curry powder, the idli has fresh coconut, a blend of ground spices, including cayenne chilli pepper and roasted coriander seeds combined with mustard seeds and coriander leaf. We loved it for the milky and coarse texture and the filling bite. While we have relished stews and curries with roti and rice before, we loved the base of idli this time.

Hyderabadi curry idli (Rs 150)

This one takes the show in a green gravy laden with green spinach, ginger, garlic and mint leaves. It is packed with the spicy hit of chillies. It reminded us of a biryani or the Hyderabadi mixed vegetable, all guns fired. The bold topping intermingled with the pillowy comfort of the idli is a match made in heaven.

