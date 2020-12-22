Idols believed to be from 12th century found in Palghar

The artefacts were found in Jamsar village in Jawhar taluka last week

Three sculptures, believed to be from the 12th century, have been found in a tribal-dominated village in Palghar, a district official said on Monday. Some residents of Jamsar village in Jawhar taluka were desilting a lake last week when they found the artefacts, said Tehsildar Santosh Shinde.

The sculptures include inscribed images of war heroes and a five headed cow with a calf, said Shinde. "We will inform the Archaeological Survey of India to get more information," he said.

The stone structures are believed to be of the medieval period. Some villagers claimed such idols have never been found in the area earlier. The village has three lakes full of water, and their desilting and excavation may lead to finding more such idols, they said.

Jawhar is an erstwhile princely state. The Jawhar state was founded by Raja Jayaba Mukne in 1343, but its development was largely neglected by successive rulers.

