Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton to star in George Millers next

Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton have been cast as the leads in George Miller's next Three Thousand Years of Longing

Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton have been cast as the leads in George Miller's next "Three Thousand Years of Longing". According to Variety, the 73-year-old director has written the script for the project, which is said to be in early development.

The "Mad Max: Fury Road" director will also produce the feature alongside Doug Mitchell.

Elba, 46, is currently shooting for "Fast & Furious" spin-off "Hobbs and Shaw", also featuring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby. Swinton, 57, is awaiting the release of Luca Guadagnino's "Suspiria" alongside Dakota Johnson.

