Idris Elba's daughter named Golden Globe ambassador

Isan Elba, daughter of Hollywood star Idris Elba, has been named this year's Golden Globe Ambassador. Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna announced the news on Wednesday. Retitled last year as Golden Globe Ambassador, the role was previously known as Miss (or Mr.) Golden Globe with previous title holders including the children of such Hollywood figures as Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood and Bruce Dern. Last year's Ambassador was Simone Garcia Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne Johnson and producer Dany Garcia, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"Last year, the HFPA renamed the title to represent a more inclusive role that was not only gender-neutral but also spoke of the HFPA's commitment to philanthropy," said Tatna.

She added: "However, we are continuing to stand by the tradition that the honouree is the daughter or son of a well-known actor."

In addition to ushering presenters on and off stage and handing out awards, Isan will choose a non-profit organization and work to raise awareness for a cause of her choosing. She has chosen to focus on the issue of mental health.

"I feel honoured to hold this title and use this role to not only further educate people on the work of the HFPA, but also shine a light on issues that I care about," Isan said in a statement.

She added: "Mental health, specifically among African Americans and my peers in particular, is something I really want to be more vocal about. There's this perceived stigma and I've seen friends struggle. We need to empower young people to not be afraid to ask for help."

The HFPA on Tuesday cancelled its annual party to reveal this year's Golden Globe Ambassador amid the Woolsey Fire that has devastated Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The Golden Globes are set to take place January 6 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

