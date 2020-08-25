If anyone breaks Sachin's 100 hundreds record, he has to be an Indian and Virat has the ability: Irfan Pathan

Sachin Tendulkar (R) talks with Virat Kohli after bowling in the nets during a team training session at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) grounds in Chennai on March 17, 2011. Picture/ AFP

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently addressed the much-talked-about cricket records held by legend Sachin Tendulkar, Pathan went on to mention Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's name when it comes to crickters who can break those records.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected about the records Virat Kohli would be thinking of breaking in the next few years, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels one of them could be Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 hundreds, "I am sure 100 hundreds, he might not be talking about it but you know if anyone could achieve that feat, after Sachin Tendulkar he is the one. You know he has achieved so much with such little time and I hope if anyone breaks the records of 100 hundreds because I was part of Sachin’s journey when he scored that last hundred as well. But I always wish if anyone breaks the record he has to be an Indian and Virat has the ability and fitness, which is the most important thing to be able to achieve that feat. I think he is 30 short of that 100 hundreds, I think he will be able to achieve it before he retires and I hope so and that’s the target he will have in his mind."

Last week, Pathan floated an interesting idea of conducting a farewell game for all those distinguished India players, who retired from international cricket in the past few years.

There has been a huge demand for a farewell match for the just retired two-time World Cup-winning former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and batsman Suresh Raina. Pathan, who retired from all forms cricket in January this year, feels that it won't be a bad idea if he along with the likes of Dhoni, Raina, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid play a 'Farewell Game' against the current Indian side.

Also Watch video: Irfan Pathan craves for paani puri during lockdown

Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team," Pathan went on to social media site to tweet with his choice of XI.

Many people are talking about a farewell game for retired players who didn't get a proper send-off from the game. How about a charity cum farewell game from a team consisting of retired players vs the current Indian team? pic.twitter.com/diUiLXr9XQ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 22, 2020

Apart from the above mentioned seven players, the other four in Pathan's list are Ajit Agarkar, Pragyan Ojha, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news