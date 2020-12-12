If I don't go to meet him, will I lose him?

I have been in a relationship with a guy on Facebook for over a year. He lives in another city, but we have grown close and chat right through the day. He wants me to visit him on holiday and spend some time with him so we can get to know each other better, but my parents say this is a bad idea and don't want me to go. I can't go against their wishes, but I am afraid that not going to meet him may push him away. I don't want to lose him. What should I do?

When you mention being in a relationship, it's hard to understand what you mean given that the two of you have never met before. It's great to have a connection with someone, even if that is purely online, but you simply can't understand what another person is really like unless you sit down and have a conversation face to face. Your parents may have valid reasons for not letting you go, because they have your best interests at heart. What stops this person from coming down to visit you instead? If he wants to know you better, he can make the effort. I suggest you both try and work on that meeting before deciding whether the two of you get along in real life. What we do online isn't always an accurate reflection of who we really are.

My ex and I talk about all kinds of things, including his sex life with his current girlfriend. He says nasty things about her, and I don't know what to say because he is confiding in me. Is this inappropriate? Should I ask him to stop?

The two of you can have a conversation about anything, provided you have boundaries. If he says something that upsets you or makes you uncomfortable, you should be able to call him out and ask him to stop, because it is only honesty that can make any relationship stronger. What do you have to lose?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

