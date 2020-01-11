'If I lose my cool, I will shoot you,' Ejaz Lakdawala told a trader in an extortion message

A day after arresting underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala, the Crime Branch of Mumbai police recovered hundreds of life-threatening messages the gangster sent to people in the business and film industry over the past many year, said a police officer on Friday.

"The SMSes which we have recovered is going to help us make a water tight case against him," the officer said.

mid-day has accessed screenshots of some of the extortion messages Lakdawala sent to a south Mumbai-based trader in August last year, demanding a ransom of R50 lakh. The Crime Branch had filed an FIR against him in September first week after receiving a complaint from the businessman.

The businessman was receiving multiple messages from Lakdawala in August after which he reached out to the anti-extortion cell, said the Crime Branch. "After an inquiry, we filed an FIR against Lakdawala under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code -- it was the 23rd against the gangster," the officer, from a Crime Branch, said. A total of 25 cases are registered against him in the city and two in other places in Maharashtra.



Screenshots of two messages he sent to south Mumbai-based trader in August last year

"This was the second last extortion call he made to a Mumbai-based businessman before being arrested in Patna on Wednesday," the officer added.

Translated transcript of the messages Lakdawala sent to the businessman on two different days in August. These messages are similar to hundreds Lakdawala sent to several others for ransom. The anti-extortion cell has recovered the messages from his cell phone and other electronic gadgets he used for extorting money.

August 17

Greetings brother! How are you? I called you but you didn't answer. What is the matter, are you too busy? Don't you know who I am? MK Builder, Shaukat Sarkar, Salim Kurla, East West Airlines, Hanif Kadawala, Faooqi Ladi, Datta Samant, Scandal Shoes's Hajjibhai Kapadia, Sauthiya and Sharad Shetty in Dubai, Mohmd Jindraan, Raji's two brothers on Mohmd Ali Road, Nisar Kaliye's brother Raees, Muktalif and Hashmat Patel on Mira Road, Ashraf Swatch in Heera Panna. I have killed them all and so many more, I don't even remember how many. If you are wise enough then call me back.

August 26

Greetings! I sent you a message with respect thinking you are one of us and you did not give any response. Brother, if I lose my patience, I will shoot you. You decide what you want to do because I am speaking respectfully. Because you won't like the decision I will take. Goodbye.

