'If I pay all EMIs, does he have right on flat?'

We worked together at the same organisation for 4 years and fell in love. His family was against this because of differences in caste and a fear that they wouldn't receive any dowry. Due to that pressure, we married in court and kept it a secret for a year. My husband was asked to leave his home, so I sold my jewellery and used my savings as the down payment for a home. After we shifted, my husband found a chat between me and an ex-boyfriend and began blackmailing me. He wanted me to accept everything his family had said. I moved back with my parents. There is no love or respect between us, and he now wants a divorce as well as half the property. All the EMI goes from my account. What do I do?

— PV

There are a number of issues a work here, all of which may require professional intervention and legal advice that is beyond the purview of this column. To begin with, the practice of dowry has been illegal in India for decades, so I suggest you speak to a lawyer about any demands that were made. Secondly, if the apartment is in your name and the EMIs are still being paid by you, it also makes sense to speak to a lawyer and find out more about your property rights. I can't comment on either of these things, and suggest you speak to family or friends who can point you to someone with the expertise to help unravel these problems.

Is it okay for me to lie to my partner if it will avoid hurting her? She gets stressed easily, which causes unnecessary problems between us. I feel guilty but can't be honest because of this.

I'm afraid I can't comment when I know nothing about the nature of the lie. I will say that dishonesty can doom any relationship though.

