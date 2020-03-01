If Pooja Bedi gave you Pehla Nasha, daughter Alaya F is here to give you Peela Nasha

They say like mother, like daughter, and that stands true for Alaya F's latest Instagram post where she's all set to remind you of her mother Pooja Bedi. In 1992, Pooja Bedi became a soaring sensation with the blockbuster success of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. And the song, Pehla Nasha, is a classic melody that still seems fresh and fragrant. We truly miss those good old days!

And coming to Alaya again, she has given the lyrics a nice and funny twist. In her latest Instagram post, she's dressed in a ravishingly beautiful yellow dress and she rightly captioned it- Peela Nasha. We must say, a nice play of words.

Take a look:

To explain in more detail, Alaya sported a sun yellow Micro button detail Corset Ponte dress and paired it with a silver open toe tie-up stilettoes. The actress had a super glowy and dewy perfect summer make-up look with a winged-liner. The actress kept her hair open with perfect beachy waves, and stacked some rings.

After the success of Jawaani Jaaneman, critics and audiences called her as the best female debutant out of all the actresses that have started their journeys in Bollywood in recent times, and that surely is a huge compliment. Now, she's touted to have been roped in with Ayushmann Khurrana for a social comedy titled Stree Rog Vibhag, which is said to be helmed by Anurag Kashyap's sister, Anubhuti Kashyap.

The plot is about a runaway girl who's sheltered by a gynecologist, played by Khurrana.

