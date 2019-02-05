Michael Lobo: If something happens to Manohar Parrikar, Goa will be in crisis

national

There will be no political crisis till Manohar Parrikar is in chair

Manohar Parrikar. Pic/AFP

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently admitted at AIIMS in Delhi, is "very unwell" and is "living" with God's blessings, Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly Michael Lobo said on Monday.

Lobo said the day Parrikar steps down as chief minister, or "something happens to him", Goa will plunge into a political crisis. Parrikar, 63, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, was admitted to AIIMS on January 31.

"The ailment he has got has no cure. There will be no political crisis till Manohar Parrikar is in chair. But the day he steps down on his health ground or something happens to him, there will be a political crisis. He is very unwell," said Lobo.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever