If ST buses can, why can't we?, ask private bus operators

Angry over the decision of allowing the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses to start inter-district operations on Thursday, private bus operators have now threatened to stop movement of the essential services buses entering and leaving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on September 2 to launch a protest against the move. Till 2 pm on Thursday, 721 MSRTC buses had completed 800 inter-district trips.

Asking why the state government refuses to allow private bus owners to start operations, a bus operator said, "What is this obsession with state government buses? We have been approaching them for a very long time but they still haven't considered our appeals. Government has allowed MSRTC to start operations as it is facing losses and difficulties in paying salaries."

'No response from govt'

Speaking to mid-day, Harsh Kotak, secretary of Mumbai Bus Malak Sangathan, said, "We have been making repeated appeals to the state government regarding various waivers for bus operators but there has been no response. Those who are paying off loans are in the worst condition and this decision of allowing ST buses to operate exposes government's double standards."

Reacting to the government's decision, another bus operator Astad Khadiwala posted on social media saying, "The decision reflects the unjust, wrong and biased policies of the transport minister and MSRTC chairman. If ST buses can be allowed to operate in the state freely, then why not private buses"

'No sign of humanity'

Another bus operator and vice-president of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahtuk Sena Hemant Patil said, "It's my misfortune that I own a passenger bus and have to pay road tax in advance with 12 per cent interest, various taxes on fuel, GST, professional tax, toll etc. But the government shows no sign of humanity. Is MSRTC the only bus operator in the state? There are other operators like us too."



Transport department officials refused to comment on the issue.

