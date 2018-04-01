If Sweden want me in Russia, I'll be there, says Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is at the centre of a national guessing-game in Sweden over whether he may or may not be in the squad for this year's World Cup



Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic refused to rule out his chances of playing for Sweden in the World Cup on as he launched his Major League Soccer career with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The veteran striker is at the centre of a national guessing-game in Sweden over whether he may or may not be in the squad for this year's World Cup. Ibrahimovic was coy about playing in Russia. "Let me first enjoy it here," Ibrahimovic said. "What happens here will take it further. But my focus is on Galaxy. The World Cup is another question. I've said it before. Nobody needs to call anybody. If they want, I'm there."

