If talks with Centre fail will hold tractor rally on January 6: Farmer unions

Farmers' organisations under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), after a meeting at Singhu border, on Friday said that if the talks with the government on January 4 fail then they will intensify the protest and hold a tractor rally on January 6 on KundliManesar Palwal (KMP) expressway. The farmers' union will also hold a joint press conference on Saturday.

The statement from the SKM said, "If the 6th round talks with the government are not fruitful then the Shahjahanpur border blockage will be moved towards Delhi and 'Desh Jagruti Abhiyan' will be organised from January 6 to 20 across the country."

The SKM had also appealed to the common people to celebrate the New Year with the farmers at the protest site. "The appeal made by the SKM got good response at various borders of the national Capital," the statement said.

A lot of people including farmers across the country also took a pledge to participate in the protest and support the movement.

"Delhi For Farmers" also organised protest in different parts of Delhi from 8 a.m. to late in the evening and farmers from Barnala reached Tikri border on Friday by driving their tractor in reverse gear.

Ex-servicepersons also extended solidarity to the farmers at the Ghazipur border as they celebrated the New Year with them and organised a massive cleanliness drive. Apart from this, Buddhist monks reached in large numbers in support of protesting farmers at the Gazipur border.

Farmers in other parts of the country also organised indefinite dharnas/sit-ins.

The SKM also appreciated the resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly in support of the farmers' movement.

