If the illegal Bangladeshis don't return with sharafat, shoot them, says BJP MLA

During the 1971 war, he said, India supported Bangladesh, and it was then that a large number of Bangladeshis "infiltrated" into Assam, where 40 lakh such people were still staying illegally

Illegal Bangladeshi settlers and Rohingya should be shot if they do not return to their countries like gentlemen, BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh Lodh said on Tuesday. He made the statement in the context of the Supreme Court-monitored exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals living in Assam, which excluded over 40 lakh people from the final draft list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"If these people, illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya, don't go back with 'sharafat' (like gentlemen) then there is a need to make them understand in their own language. They should be shot. Only then India will be safe," the legislator from Goshamahal in Hyderabad said in a video message on a social networking site. He said such illegal settlers were "shot and driven out" from some other countries.

