If there's a fire, don't turn your back to it. Vote!

A few days before polling day, the Thane Collectorate, in association with the Thane Citizens Foundation and a leading paint brand, invited professional artists to showcase their vision on the theme of 'Voters Awareness' on the wall of a school.

The guidelines for the wall-painting contest were relatively simple — the only requirement being that the artwork must engage Thane citizens and motivate them to vote on October 21, an October 18 report in this paper said.

It was an interesting exercise to encourage people go to the polling booths. Regardless of how cynical you may be about politicians — the cynicism being warranted most of the times — and your lack of belief notwithstanding, there is nothing to be gained from not getting the indelible ink on your index finger.

Today, we hope to see the number of voters ascend. Voting is important because the only way to change the system is to be involved in the system itself. You cannot sit on the sidelines and hope that somehow, some day change will come, or that somebody will bring it.

Today, there is great emphasis on getting involved. With social media and mobile phones, people have the ability to make their voices be heard or amplified at the local and national level. How and why they do that is another matter.

But this should apply to voting too. Getting involved means going to the booth and speaking through the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) whether you agree with the current political dispensation or not.

The United States' 16th President Abraham Lincoln's words ring true today: "Elections belong to the people. It's their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters."

