If we follow rules, India can minimise its losses: Narendra Modi

India is among countries with least number of deaths due to COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday and noted that the country would minimise its losses if all the rules to prevent the spread of Coronavirus were followed. The PM made the remarks on the first day of his sixth meeting with chief ministers and union territories through video conferencing on ways to deal with the crisis.

"The recovery rate has gone above 50 per cent in India. For us the death of even one Indian is unsettling. The two weeks of 'Unlock 1' has given us a lesson that if we follow all rules and directions, then the country will be able to minimise its losses. To even think of stepping out without a mask or face cover is not right at present," he added.

'52.46% patients COVID-free'

The country registered over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing the tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data. "Around 52.46 per cent patients have recovered," an official said.

No logic in hiking petrol price: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has written to the PM and demanded that fuel prices be slashed as crude prices have fallen. "I see no logic in why the government would even consider such a price increase at a time when the economic impact of COVID-19 is depriving millions of jobs," she wrote.

Centre working on SOPs for e-classes

The HRD Ministry is working on standard operating procedures (SOPs) for online classes which will ensure that students don't have to spend hours before computers or on phones to attend virtual classes and can learn at their own pace, according to officials.

Delhi health minister tests COVID negative

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been hospitalised after running high-grade fever and suffering a sudden drop in his oxygen level, tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, senior officials said. Doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) said his condition is "stable". However, he had been supplemented with oxygen supply, and his condition is being monitored.

'Bengal gets no slot in PM's meet'

West Bengal has reportedly not been given any time slot to speak at the two-day interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief ministers to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation, sources in the state secretariat said. State government sources said that though West Bengal features in the second list on Wednesday, but no specific time slot has been mentioned for Bengal to put forth its take on the Corona pandemic situation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever