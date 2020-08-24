Beauty isn't just a natural attribute now. Every individual has the right to look beautiful and charming. There are some people who have considered this as a responsibility to spread happiness in the form of making their clients happy with the strokes of makeup brushes. One such personality is Arjun Verma, co-founder of "Abhishek Makeovers". He is India's Youngest Celebrity Makeup Artist. He along with his brother Abhishek Verma has reached highest in the makeup and cosmetology business. In an interview, we asked him about his work and success story.

How does it feel to be on this level of success at a young age? It feels great. When finally your hard work pays off and people start recognizing you as a celebrity, it feels amazing. I started from a very basic level and now when people recognize me without a prior introduction, I feel I am doing something great.

Now when you look back, what are your thoughts? I think everybody always had one or the other thing in their mind regarding their career. When we started, I was very young and that's why achieving the title of "Youngest Celebrity Makeup Artist", makes me feel that all the struggle and tension initially were worth it.

There are still certain stigma related to male makeup artists. How do you deal with that? This is true. When we started, it was one of the issues. But the thing is that changes don't happen overnight. And if one is determined to do good and is dedicated towards achieving their goals, then rest are just voices to let you down. To completely eradicate this stigma, we have a long way to go. Till then we will keep working on making our brand big.

How will you describe your experience of working with celebrities? Honestly, it's great. We as spectators might feel that they are "The Big People" but when you closely work with them and for them, they are just like us. I have worked with many celebrities from both Punjabi Film Industry and Bollywood They all are just like us but with more gifted talents. I think people should remove that notion of them being unapproachable.

"India's Youngest Makeup Artist"- Arjun Verma; how do you deal with all that attention? It got a bit overwhelming in the beginning but then success is a result of passion. I like it when people recognize me through my work and brand. Receiving compliments is just another way of getting my morale boosted. All that attention and appreciation has only resulted in motivating me to move ahead more confidently.

What will be your advice to young people who are interested in unconventional career opportunities like this? Whatever you do, do it with passion. No field is big or small, it's just about the right amount of hard work and dedication. So no matter what people say, think or try to let you down; just don't stop working hard. Success will always be yours. That's what a young heart has to say about this competitive and evolving field of cosmetics. You can check his Instagram @ officialarjunverma , where it rains glory and success. We wish him luck for his future projects.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever