'If you don't want mistakes during corrections, give us more time,' say teachers

With the SSC exams just two months away, teachers are demanding more time for the paper correction to give justice to work. Currently, one individual gets eight days to correct 300 papers, a task they juggle with regular school work.

Thus, on an average where an SSC student spends three hours writing the paper, a teacher gets a mere three minutes to correct it. That, if they spend eight hours each day on the job. This, according to teachers is becoming difficult, especially where checking language papers is concerned. The issue came to the fore recently with the Maharashtra state board asking examiners to ensure that there are no mistakes in the corrections.

"The eight-day period is inclusive of days taken to transport the bundles of papers from moderators to us and vice-versa. This leaves us with fewer days for correction," said a teacher from a Mulund school.

Another teacher from a Bandra school said, "And the corrections are to be done at a time when our own schools are busy with oral or practical examinations for other grades."

Rajesh Pandya from Teachers Democratic Front told mid-day, "Recently, the Maharashtra State board issued an order telling us that no mistakes should occur during correction so that the number of re-evaluation applications are reduced. But it is important for the board to understand that the teachers are overburdened. Either they decrease the number of papers given to each teacher or increase the time given to us to 15 days."

The chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Shakuntala Kale, was unavailable for comment.

