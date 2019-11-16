If you have seas, you must clean them up

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

It was: 'have seas, will clean' at the launch of a Clean Harbour Project in Mumbai. While the project has been a few months in the making, it got a further push on Thursday afternoon, with new stakeholders and a fresh impetus.

The project focused on keeping our seas clean and stopping the pollution of waters with garbage and plastic. While most beaches in Mumbai do have beach clean ups by citizens, here the focus was specifically on Colaba.

The waters off the Apollo Bunder are dumped with a huge amount of debris every single day. A report in this paper cited figures that jumped off the page. The Port Trust claimed that it removes nearly 3,000 kg of garbage from the waters in the port area every single day.

It is good that different stakeholders are being roped in for these projects. Hotels, clubs and schools in these areas are being brought on board as partners.

Do-gooders have now realised that only a mammoth effort on the ground will be efficacious in stopping further pollution.

Every single one of us must come on board. The next time we take a ferry to an island or during a New Year party for instance, we must watch where we dispose plastic. Learn about the dangers to our oceans. There is great power and impact in gleaning numbers from credible, informed sources.

Spread the word through discussions, posters, and literature on the internet. Start small with conversations with family, move on to the extended family and even your society. When founders of movements talk about on the ground action or grassroots level initiatives, this is what they mean.

Rope in common people and begin to build and broaden your base. We need all hands on deck. Make yours count.

