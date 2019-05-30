food

Street vendors in Kurla are giving humble Ramazan snacks a new-age spin, some of them with mayo and cheese. Go, dig in

Arabian samosa

Someone said rules are meant to be broken and our mother adhered. For, the day that she served her classic beef chops - a wholly Muslim recipe that makes use of copious amounts of ginger, garlic and ground masalas - with English-style mashed potatoes, she arrived. The humble food vendors in Kurla now seem to be following in her footsteps. And we discovered this when we chanced upon some really oddball dishes on a bustling stretch of road.

It started with a rather casual stroll down LBS Marg, prompted by a sudden craving for kheema samosas. Littered with all kinds of roadside shops selling food items, shoes and even clothes, the already busy street in Kurla West truly comes alive during the month of Ramazan.

We follow the trail of smells and sounds and stop at a crowded junction where an array of local haunts have spilled onto the streets with tables full of iftar offerings. We spot our beloved kheema samosas, but also a range of other things that send us on an instant shopping spree. But what truly catches our attention is another variant of samosa, which somehow looks sleeker than the one we came hunting for. We also notice something called a chicken mayo roll ('30) and get them packed to go.

The mayo rolls are unlike the typical concept of a roll, and have been re-imagined as a fried snack. A crispy filo cover encases a masaledaar chicken mince that has been mixed with just about enough mayonnaise to give it a fun spin. The Arabian samosa ('50) has a smooth outer layer and in it, the chicken mince is peppery, rather than chatpata. And the best part is that the last bite of the fried delight explodes into a cheesy burst of surprise.

We come away pleasantly surprised to see that our roadside chefs are coming up with these cool tweaks to keep the young foodie engaged. But what we love more is how iftar is getting a totally millennial-style makeover.

At: LBS Road, Kurla West.

Time: 6 pm to 11 pm approximately

