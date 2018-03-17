Iggy Azalea gets green card: I got accepted into America forever

Rapper-singer Iggy Azalea is officially an American citizen. After spending over a decade in America, Azalea announced that her green card application had finally been accepted



Rapper-singer Iggy Azalea is officially an American citizen. After spending over a decade in America, Azalea announced that her green card application had finally been accepted. "Seriously! I've been here 12 years! Only just got approved!" she wrote on social media.

"Been paying my fed and state taxes etc but can't vote or have a say how it's spent," she added. The 27-year-old star said she "worked hard" to obtain her permanent residency.

