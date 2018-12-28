Iggy Azalea: My dancer is okay

hollywood

Iggy Azalea has spoken out about a backup dancer who suffered a seizure after collapsing on stage, saying the situation was under control

Iggy Azalea

Rapper Iggy Azalea has spoken out about a backup dancer who suffered a seizure after collapsing on stage, saying the situation was under control.

Fans of Iggy Azalea were left stunned on Thursday night when one of her three backup dancers suffered a seizure on stage while she was performing "Black Widow" in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Though Azalea, 28, called a medic, fans were shocked when she continued on with the show. A number of fans recorded the incident as many questioned why the star chose to finish out the concert, reports people.com.

Shortly after the moment went viral, Azalea gave an update on the dancer's condition and defended her decision to continue performing.

"Hey guys, just want to let everyone asking know my dancer is OKAY!" Azalea wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"The lights and heat caused her to have a seizure. She is backstage feeling much better. I thought she had just fallen/twisted her ankle. And it may sound harsh but; you keep singing until music stops and ask for a medic which is what I did. We are all really shaken up by what happened & just thankful she is okay," she added.

The rapper also encouraged her fans to not turn the incident into a joke. "I know it's easy to make memes of someone ‘passed out' but someone having a seizure isn't funny, it's really scary! So I hope my fans do not repost some of the memes I'm seeing about my dancer," she said.

The incident comes over a month after Azalea was involved in an altercation with 15-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie, whom she has been feuding with for some time.

According to Azalea, Bhabie (whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli), known for her viral appearance on Dr. Phil and her "Cash Me Outside" catchphrase - threw a drink on Azalea at the party, soaking half of her blonde locks.

The alleged incident took place days after Bhabie clapped back at Azalea, who had seemingly thrown shade about the teen's upcoming tour on Instagram by questioning if a friend was attending Bhabie's concert.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever