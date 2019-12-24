'Ignore trolls': Aaditya Thackeray's message to Shiv Sena workers who attacked man for calling Uddhav 'bald'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a message to Shiv Sena workers, party leader Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at trolls who "used uncivil language towards the Chief Minister's efforts to maintain religious harmony and remove fear from Maharashtra about CAA."

Aaditya Thackeray told his workers to not take law and order in their hands and instead stay calm and ignore trolls.

On Friday, a man was thrashed and his head tonsured by Shiv Sena workers after he made a derogatory comment about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

Uddhav Thackeray had compared police's action at Jamia Millia Islamia university to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Punjab. He had said, "What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like yuva (youth) bomb. So we request the central government to not do what they are doing with students."

Uddhav Thackeray's statement came after several students were left injured last week during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi.

Aaditya Thackeray said the trolls were "frustrated because their irrational voice isn’t heard by the country, and their behaviour has been rejected by democratic India in recent elections."

Aaditya asked the workers to behave in a calm and composed way. "I say, let's follow our CM. Calm, composed, aggressive about delivering promises and serving the people. Let's win people, trolls lose anyway," he wrote.

